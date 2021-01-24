Today is Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, one of the largest conventions to be held in Champaign in some time, the Illinois Farmers’ Grain Dealer’s meeting was to take place Feb. 8-10. Some 1,000 delegates were expected. It was estimated they would spend in the neighborhood of $30,000 ($411,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, local leaders appealed to area congressmen to save Chanute Air Force Base’s Air Force Band of the Midwest from elimination.
In 2006, Carle Foundation Hospital’s plans to build a breast-cancer research and treatment center were approved by a state planning board, meaning the facility could be under construction by late that summer, hospital officials announced. The Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board approved Carle’s application for a “certificate of need,” meaning state planners found that there was a need for the center in this area.