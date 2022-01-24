Today is Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, tentative plans were released for the extension of the Champaign Country Club golf course with the purchase of a 60-acre tract of land adjoining the current site.
In 1972, Urbana's Lincoln School, the district's oldest and smallest building, would probably be closed as an attendance center at the end of the 1972-73 school year, Superintendent Ray Braun said.
In 2007, in a move that went against the wishes of several business owners, the city council reversed itself and backed a less costly Boneyard Creek detention plan. Council members voted 5-4 for a $17.8 million plan for stormwater detention, known as the Second Street Reach, that called for above-ground detention of stormwater just west of Second Street between University and Springfield avenues. The plan also called for underground conveyance of stormwater through Scott Park. The outcome reversed a tentative 6-2 council vote on Jan. 9 in favor of a $20.3 million plan that would have stored most stormwater north of White Street to University in underground concrete vaults and allowed that area to be used as a park.