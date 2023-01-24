Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, at the request of several businessmen, Mayor James Elmo Smith agreed to run for re-election as the chief magistrate of Urbana on the Republican ticket.
In 1973, the Champaign-Urbana Jaycees bestowed their highest award, the Distinguished Service Award, on Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Goldman at their banquet at the Ramada Inn in Champaign.
In 2008, Community Day Care, a fixture at Bradley Avenue and Neil Street for more than 50 years, was to close by March 1.