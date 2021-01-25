Today is Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Judge Franklin Boggs issued a ruling removing Cal Miller as mayor of Rantoul and replacing him with E.V. Moore. Evidence showed that Moore was elected mayor in the spring of 1919 but that when he assumed the office, an opposing faction called a special election and elected Miller.
In 1971, Max Beberman, the University of Illinois' "father of the new math," died in London. The professor of mathematics was 45 years old.
In 2006, Champaign and Urbana officials said they were pleased with a strategic plan released by the University of Illinois and how university leadership appeared to be focused on strengthening city-university ties. Previous plans didn't have much focus on Champaign-Urbana, Champaign City Manager Steve Carter said. The new plan called for the redevelopment of Orchard Downs in Urbana into taxable upscale condominiums; partnering with the Champaign and Urbana school districts to improve education; and continued investment in and expansion of the UI Research Park. It also called for doubling the number of Research Park employees from 1,000 to 2,000 over the next five years.