Today is Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign had a new slogan: “Champaign, Culture and Agriculture.” The winner of the slogan contest sponsored by the chamber of commerce was Mrs. Mary Williamson of 710 W. Park Ave., who took the $25 prize ($367 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, Urbana may have a new corporate citizen to replace the now-departed Magnavox Co. on East Main Street. Negotiations had been underway for several months between Magnavox and the Solo Cup Co. for the 59-acre site in east Urbana.
In 2007, owner Martin Fuentes said business had been brisk at the new El Toro East Mexican restaurant. “Business has been pretty good; I can’t complain,” he said. Fuentes, owner of the El Toro Mexican restaurants in Champaign and Urbana, had taken over the former Golden Mine restaurant building at 221 E. Lincoln St. after Golden Mine owner Rich Imeri decided not to renew his lease.