Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, following a gas heater explosion in the county jail that shook the building and scared the inmates, Turnkey John Kirby was told to see how many confessions he could secure from the inmates before they recovered from their fright.
In 1973, diving classes may not be scheduled the next semester, Florence Grebner, director of the basic instruction program of physical education, told The Daily Illini. Grebner said diving classes had been held in the Intramural Physical Education Building, but with another class meeting at the same time, it was too noisy in the pool. Grebner said classes were rescheduled in Freer gymnasium for the spring semester, but it was later discovered the diving boards there were not in repair.
In 2008, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were asking people in and around St. Joseph to pay closer attention to their homes and vehicles. In the previous six months, there had been 11 residential burglaries, four break-ins to storage sheds and 12 burglaries to motor vehicles, according to Lt. Ed Ogle of the investigations division.