Today is Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, representatives of a California motion picture company were asking Urbana businessmen if they would be interested in the production of a film about Urbana that would be shown in theaters around the country. The cost to individual members would be low, about $2 per member ($27 in today's dollars).
In 1971, members of the University of Illinois basketball team, which planned to play No. 1-ranked Southern Cal in Chicago, were scheduled to receive shots for infectious hepatitis. The shots were termed a precaution after assistant coach Nat Fazier was sickened.
In 2006, the Illinois Supreme Court agreed to rule on whether the University of Illinois needed to bargain with union employees over parking fees. The decision would affect about 150 food-service workers and 600 building-service workers and maids, plus members of the campus police. In a case brought by Service Employees International Union Local 73, the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board initially ruled that the UI committed unfair labor practices by refusing to bargain with the union over parking fees on the Urbana-Champaign campus.