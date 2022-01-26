Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Charles Shaw of Homer, who without provocation stabbed R.L. Spencer of Homer, was committed to the hospital for the insane at Kankakee as a voluntary public patient.
In 1972, Champaign City Manager Warren Browning called for more citizen participation and cooperation — and not a beefed-up police department — as the best way to stop an alarming increase in crime in the city.
In 2007, for all who had been undergoing Wendy’s withdrawal, hope was on the horizon. Jim May, whose Wendy’s franchise operated 22 stores in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, acquired the Wendy’s on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign and planned to reopen it within 90 days. “With all the commercial businesses around, it should be a pretty high-volume store in terms of sales,” said May, who operated the Quincy-based Rainmaker Management franchise with Mike Quagliano.