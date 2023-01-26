Today is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, University of Illinois President David Kinley, in an address to farmers, said the value of agricultural products could increase by more than $200 million if the discoveries and improvements at the university’s agricultural experiment station were adopted on all Illinois farms where they applied.
In 1973, new plans for redevelopment of downtown Champaign were to be unveiled at a city council study session. They called for blocking off Neil Street from Church and Main streets to University Avenue.
In 2008, more than two years after it bought 357 acres of prime real estate in east Urbana, Menard Inc. is laying out its plans to develop the property. Officials with the privately held Eau Claire, Wis., company — the third-largest U.S. home-improvement chain — were to discuss those plans at the next city council meeting.