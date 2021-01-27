Today is Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, plans for a large theater at the corner of Randolph and Park streets in Champaign were being prepared by C. Howard Crane of Detroit. The new theater was to be built exclusively for theater purposes and would be the largest auditorium in Champaign, the balcony alone seating more than any playhouse in the community.
In 1971, state Rep. Webber Borchers, R-Decatur, asked the General Assembly to appropriate $500 ($3,300 in today’s dollars) to the University of Illinois so that the school’s original Chief Illiniwek costume could be “suitably displayed.” Borchers was the second UI student to portray the Chief from 1929-31. The original costume was used through 1966 and had since been in storage.
In 2006, an independent commission would take over efforts to redevelop Chanute Air Force Base under legislation introduced by state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville. “I think this is the best way to proceed,” Black said. “Having a commission appears to be a better way to go about this, rather than having the city of Rantoul lobbying for money or changes or holding the Air Force to certain understandings.” Illinois had commissions serving closed bases at Fort Sheridan, the Joliet Arsenal and the Glenview Naval Station, and Black said they worked well.