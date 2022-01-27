Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the national agriculture conference in Washington recommended farmers limit crop acreage until agricultural conditions in the United States and Europe were relieved.
In 1972, a roaring fire, apparently started by an explosion and then fed by high winds, completely destroyed the three-story Lane Furniture Co. building on Main Street in downtown Champaign. No one was injured.
In 2007, the University of Illinois returned the eagle-feather headdress made by an Oglala Sioux elder for Chief Illiniwek in the early 1980s. A resolution from the Oglala Sioux Tribal Nation’s executive committee in South Dakota asked the UI to return the buckskin regalia and eagle feathers used in the headdress. The resolution also demanded the UI end the Chief Illiniwek dance.