Today is Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a petition to organize a sanitary sewer district for all of Champaign and Urbana was filed in county court and was set for a Feb. 26 hearing. The proposed improvement was known as the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District. The estimated cost was in the neighborhood of $100,000 ($1.37 million in today’s dollars).
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie announced that the design of an additional 45 miles of Interstate 72 had been completed and that the state Division of Highways was proceeding with right-of-way acquisition. A section of I-72 from Champaign to White Heath was opened the previous October.
In 2006, the mayors of Champaign and Urbana came out swinging against Illinois American Water Co., charging that telephone surveys the company conducted this week were “push polls” designed to turn residents against the possibility of the cities buying the local water system. At an afternoon news conference, Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing called the phone surveys “hardball politics” that Illinois American and its parent company, American Water, have used in other cities that attempted to buy their water systems from the companies.