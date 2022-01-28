Today is Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Illini’s hopes for a conference championship in 1922 might have been dealt a blow when it was announced that nine star players could be disqualified because they played in a semi-professional game at Taylorville.
In 1972, fire officials said damage from the Lane Furniture Store fire amounted to about $200,000 (about $1.4 million in today’s dollars). Arson has not been ruled out, said Champaign Fire Chief Willard Ashby.
In 2007, the owners of Radio Maria in downtown Champaign finished work on their new adjoining tapas lounge, and it was open daily for lunch through nightcaps from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. And with the tapas lounge serving lunch, the restaurant side was open only for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to manager Tom Sheehan.