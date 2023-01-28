Today is Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana Courier announced that beginning March 1, it would receive the full wire report of the United Press, generally recognized by newspaper men and the public as the strongest and best afternoon news service in existence.
In 1973, state Rep. Daniel M. Pierce, D-Highland Park, introduced legislation to abolish election of University of Illinois trustees.
In 2008, finalists for the principal’s job at South Side Elementary School in Champaign — Teresa Evensvold, Jean Henigman and William Taylor — were scheduled to attend a community forum.