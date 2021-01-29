Today is Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, steps for the reorganization of the Champaign County Council of Boy Scouts were taken. The council was informed by President Bob Zuppke that Dr. H.A. Harding would have to resign as Scout commissioner on account of other duties.
In 1971, Illinois Central Railroad officials were operating on the assumption that their “Main Line of Mid America” through Champaign would be part of Railpax, the new national passenger railroad system. The new system was set to begin May 1 and would include a Chicago-to-New Orleans train that likely would go through Champaign.
In 2006, just in time for Valentine’s Day, a chocolate maker with a long history in Tuscola was to open a new shop at Lincoln Square Village in Urbana. Flesor’s Candy Kitchen was to take over the former Fannie May candy store at Lincoln Square. “What could be more appropriate? We all knew where the Fannie May store was,” said Georgianna Hillard-Frye, Flesor’s marketing director.