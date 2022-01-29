Today is Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Park District acquired a 11.5-acre plot of timber land adjoining Crystal Lake Park on the west from George W. and M.W. Busey for $23,000 (about $380,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, University of Minnesota basketball players Corky Taylor and Ron Behagan were suspended for the rest of the season in the aftermath of an on-court brawl that broke up a Big Ten showdown game between Minnesota and Ohio State.
In 2007, the Champaign County YMCA decided to consolidate in southwest Champaign, sell off the McKinley Family Center on Church Street and eventually close its building on Country Fair Drive. The organization announced it would build a new $14 million facility on 12 acres near Staley and Windsor roads, in cooperation with the Carle Foundation, which would have a wellness center there.