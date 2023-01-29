Today is Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign police closed a quiet week with only five arrests on charges growing out of too frequent indulgences in “white mule” made by bootleggers.
In 1973, the White Horse Inn on Green Street advertised a Friday special that included hot dogs for 10 cents (about 70 cents in today’s dollars) and pitchers of beer for $1.25 (about $8.75 today).
In 2008, two friends from Douglas and Edgar counties were found murdered in the home of one of the men. Edgar County Coroner Peter Templeton identified the men as Ryan M. Riddell, 32, of Villa Grove, and his friend, Mark E. Prasse, 32, of rural Chrisman.