Today is Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Illinois basketball team took another trimming, losing 30-25 to Nebraska. The visitors played a team of veterans who maneuvered as a unit while the Illinois players were on their own most of the game.
In 1971, the Illinois Commerce Commission gave strong support to a plan that urged that Champaign-Urbana be given fast, modern passenger rail service as part of a new national system. The ICC wanted Champaign-Urbana to be selected for both Chicago-to-New Orleans and Chicago-to-Miami service.
In 2006, Potomac officials were starting the new year in a new village hall that would also serve as a police station and community center. “It was just something we needed,” said Mayor Rodney Rogers.