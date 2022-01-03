Today is Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign firemen answered seven calls on the first two days of the year, including five alarms from residences where small roof fires had started.
In 1972, 16 burglaries, totaling nearly $7,000 in goods (about $47,000 in today's dollars), were reported to Champaign police over the weekend. Police attributed the rash in crimes to the fact that most University of Illinois students were on Christmas break.
In 2007, the K's Merchandise store in Champaign, scheduled to close at week's end, was selling merchandise and fixtures — and according to a placard inside the entrance, that included "security camera systems for $5,000 to $8,500." As of early in the week, merchandise was being offered for 50 to 80 percent off, with 80 to 90 percent discounts available in the jewelry department.