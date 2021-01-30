Today is Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, members of the Champaign Park Commission met with the city council to discuss the purchase of a power sprayer to be used in combating San Jose and oyster shell scale that was sapping the life of the city’s shade trees. The trees that had had 50 years to reach their present beauty could be destroyed in a few months if the scale was not killed.
In 1971, Rantoul science instructor and mink rancher Richard Kowalczk challenged the Kellogg cereals company that its products were not responsible for mink herd losses by himself and 24 other Midwest mink ranchers. He contended that his mink died from mercury or arsenic poisoning from Kellogg cereals.
In 2006, after a short absence, a well-known eatery was planning to reopen at its original location. “We want to come back to Danville,” said Chuck Robinson Sr., owner of Kag’s Bar-B-Q. “I think a lot of people miss us.” Robinson hoped to relocate the business from 2409 Georgetown Road, where it has been for the previous 2½ years, to 612½ E. Seminary St., where it first opened nearly 50 years previous. To do so, he had to obtain a special-use permit from the city.