Today is Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Daniel O’Donnell, a young farmer residing southwest of Champaign, was hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries suffered in an automobile accident on the South Neil Street extension. He had stopped just south of the Hessel addition to adjust his headlights when he was struck by another car.
In 1972, the Solo Cup Co. bought the old Magnavox plant on East Main Street in Urbana. Solo officials had not disclosed the size of the work force that would take over the plant.
In 2007, Champaign school board President Margie Skirvin would not be on the ballot for April’s school board election. Skirvin announced she had decided not to run for re-election because of health reasons, but would finish her term on the board.