Today is Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, that the Illinois Central crossing on University Avenue needed a subway was evidenced when a switch engine backing north struck a Ford car, wrecking it and giving the occupants a scare.
In 1971, state legislators offer mixed responses to the question of whether they should have to disclose their financial dealings. “If you vote against it, you’ll have to explain to 5,000 do-gooders why you were against it,” said state Rep. Charles Clabuagh, R-Champaign. “But if you think it would have kept some crook from being dishonest, you are wrong.” But freshman state Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, said he was for the idea.
In 2006, the Champaign Park District was awarded a $275,000 state grant to develop a 7-acre park in the Ashland Park subdivision in north Champaign. “We’re thrilled,” said Executive Director Bobbie Herakovich. “It’s a major step for us. We’re excited because it’s one of the first parks going in that north area with all that development going on up there.”