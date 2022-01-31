Today is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, George Snider was arrested in a traffic accident in Champaign where 21-year-old Daniel O'Donnell of rural Champaign was severely injured. Snider was charged with reckless driving.
In 1972, the University of Illinois was getting more than $34 million a year in federal funds (about $231 million in today's dollars), Congressman William Springer reported. In 1970, the last year figures were tabulated, only the Massachusetts Institute of Technology received more funds from the Defense Department than the UI did. That year, the Defense Department funneled $12.7 million to the Urbana-Champaign campus.
In 2007, Clarence Adams was enjoying one of his final days of smoking freedom at Taffie's Restaurant, inhaling from an unfiltered Pall Mall while he sipped coffee at the counter. The smoking ban in Champaign took effect at 12:01 a.m. that day and Adams, interviewed in the afternoon, was getting in a few last drags in a public place. "Our right to smoke has just been taken away," Adams said. "We've been banned. I'm very unhappy."