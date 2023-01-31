Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three masked bandits invaded the home of Frank Keck on South Elm Street, Champaign. When Mr. and Mrs. Keck and their son, Charles, 25, resisted, one of the robbers shot the son. Mrs. Keck got a gun that had been taken from one of the robbers and wounded one of them. She then chased them down the street while firing. She and a neighbor who came to her aid were both hit in the head by the robbers, who eventually got away.
In 1973, five University of Illinois students, one former UI student and one Parkland College student were arrested on charges of shoplifting at Eisner Food Store on Green Street in Champaign. An Eisner security officer detained them after they attempted to leave the store with goods hidden in their clothing.
In 2008, Champaign-Urbana’s mass transit board unanimously rejected an annexation agreement with Savoy that would have required rebating tax money to the village. The issue had been left hanging since November, when Savoy’s board voted 5-1 to forward an agreement with MTD that changes its annexation map and stipulates that the MTD must reimburse the village for 10 percent of Savoy property-tax payments for 25 years.