Today is Monday, Jan. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana City Council agreed to spend up to $200 ($2,700 in today's dollars) for a plan to extend the city's ornamental lighting system over the entire city.
In 1971, three people were dead after a shotgun murder and suicide in west Champaign. Dead were Mrs. Mary Medline Nale, 32, and Richard McBeese, 31, who police said were shot to death at close range. Emery Nale, 47, the estranged husband of Mrs. Nale, then took his own life, police said.
In 2006, in a move that could signal a willingness by the Champaign City Council to ease Campustown parking requirements, the council gave unanimous approval to a plan to redevelop the old Burnham Hospital site with a 259-unit apartment project and grocery store. Despite protests from some developers, the council left intact a staff recommendation that the 18-story apartment building need only have 200 below-grade parking spaces — significantly fewer than the 455 normally required by the city for such a project.