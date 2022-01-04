Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Association of Commerce listened to a series of short talks on the advantages of city zoning and the feasibility of establishing such a system in Urbana.
In 1972, the Illinois Board of Higher Education officially received a recommendation for the smallest operating increase in more than two decades for state college and universities. A staff report by the board proposed that operating budgets for four-year schools be increased by only $16.7 million to about $413 million.
In 2007, as developments go, Clearview was to be big. The proposed development in northwest Champaign would encompass 563 acres of property. It would be the future home of a 290-acre office park and regional medical center, as well as the site of a major residential development. The development, proposed by The Atkins Group of Urbana, would also entail a big city investment, with the city promising to spend as much as $4 million that year extending Olympian Drive west of Mattis Avenue three-quarters of a mile to serve Clearview.