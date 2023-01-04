Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana City Council adopted an ordinance to extend University Avenue from Race Street through private property to connect with Cunningham Avenue.
In 1973, the residents of Devonshire Homeowners Association celebrated when the Champaign City Council refused to approve the Colony West housing development in southwest Champaign.
In 2008, a proposed sidewalk snow-removal ordinance, set to be considered by Urbana City Council later that month, wouldn’t require residents to shovel sidewalks in front of their homes. Instead, the city would stress voluntary and educational efforts to encourage people to clear their sidewalks, according to Mayor Laurel Prussing.