Today is Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a public hearing was to be held on a plan to build a University District lighting system in Champaign. Cost of the improvement was $86,485 ($1.2 million in today’s dollars) for 496 10.5-foot cast-iron standards. They would be in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue south to the city limits and between Wright and First streets.
In 1971, bitter disagreement hung over Illinois over Attorney General William Scott’s announcement that he had uncovered a new hoard of more than $800,000 ($5.2 million today) stashed by the late Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell. But John Rendleman, chancellor of SIU-Edwardsville and executor of Powell’s estate, disputed the assertion.
In 2006, the Mahomet plan and zoning commission unanimously granted a request to annex and rezone almost 100 acres of land used for gravel mining. Commission members approved the request to annex and rezone the property from Champaign County conservation recreation to Mahomet conservation. Prairie Odle Management Group LLC already had mining operations along the 100 acres in south Mahomet at the intersection of County Road 2000 North and County Road 150 East. At the completion of mining in approximately 15 years, a 20-acre and 28-acre lake were to be made.