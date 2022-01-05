Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, collections to the University of Illinois stadium fund amounted to $114,348 (about $1.9 million in today's dollars). Liberty Bonds constituted $26,050 of the total (about $428,000 today). Subscriptions could be paid only at the stadium cashier’s window in the administration building.
In 1972, a young man who refused to identify himself was physically removed from the Champaign City Council meeting by Police Chief Harvey Shirley. The man had risen to berate the council for failing to concern itself with rising food prices.
In 2007, David Martin, who visited the Steak ‘n’ Shake on Gilbert Street in Danville every day to discuss business with a friend over coffee and cigarettes, didn’t like smoking bans, he said, adding they were “screwy” and violated his rights. But a Danville City Council subcommittee had begun discussing a potential ban — the first time members of the ordinance committee voiced their opinions.