Today is Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three firefighters were at Burnham Hospital after being seriously burned when a burning kerosene tank exploded as they fought a fire at the W.H. Richards grocery. The Seymour store was destroyed.
In 1973, the University of Illinois marching band was to play at the inauguration of Gov.-elect Daniel Walker on the steps of the Capitol Building in Springfield.
In 2008, the creator of the Chief Illiniwek logo filed a lawsuit in federal court against the University of Illinois in an attempt to obtain control of the image. The university, however, planned to keep the trademark. In fact, university officials were talking with a licensing company about marketing the Chief logo as part of a program to sell vintage-logo collegiate clothing and merchandise online.