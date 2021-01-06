Today is Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the remains of Harm Hurling, the son of Mrs. Peter Koehler of Urbana, were expected to arrive from Hoboken, N.J., where they arrived earlier in the week from overseas. The American Legion was expected to have charged of the young soldier’s funeral.
In 1971, the Illinois General Assembly, in a lame-duck session surprise, rammed through a whopping $5,500-a-year increase ($36,000 in today’s dollars) in legislator pay. The pay boost to $17,500 annually ($114,000 today) was immediately signed into law by Gov. Richard Ogilvie.
In 2006, a Bloomington company wanted to build a 70-unit condominium development at the Urbana Country Club. Snyder Corp. wanted to build the $17.5 million development ($23 million today) on 5.4 acres in a wooded area in the north-central portion of the country club, with views overlooking the Saline Branch and the golf course to the east. The 18-hole golf course would remain intact.