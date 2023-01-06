Today is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, firefighter Hume Johnston died at Burnham Hospital from burns he sustained in a building fire in Seymour. He left a wife and five children. A second firefighter remained in critical condition, while a third was reported out of danger.
In 1973, Gov.-elect Dan Walker’s pledge to bring his campaign to the people extends to his inauguration Monday, a ceremony to which 60,000 individuals have been invited and everyone is welcome. The inauguration will be held outside, on the steps of the Statehouse, rather than at the customary location inside the Capitol building.
In 2008, a year and a half after Christie Clinic announced plans to move from downtown Champaign and expand on the city’s northwest side, there was nothing but empty land at the building site. The clinic had said it would move to a larger new campus that spring at a planned development called Clearview and sell its downtown properties to Clearview’s owner, the Atkins Group, for redevelopment.