Today is Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the YMCA office had charge of procuring rooms for 500 or 600 farmers who were to come to Champaign-Urbana for a two-week course in agriculture and for the stockmen’s and corn grower’s convention to be held Jan. 17-28.
In 1971, Illinois lawmakers introduced proposals for constitutional amendments to permit 18-year-olds to vote. Illinois voters on Dec. 15 rejected a proposal to put the 18-year-old vote in the new state Constitution.
In 2006, area voters were to consider issues including school consolidation, mass transit, fire protection and sales taxes in the March 21 primary. The issue garnering the greatest attention had been in southwest Champaign, where residents were seeking to create their own mass transit district to avoid being annexed into the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. Residents of several neighborhoods recently annexed into the city were to vote on whether they wanted to be part of Champaign Township or the City of Champaign Township. Fire protection was also an issue in Gifford, where the fire department board was asking for voter approval of $900,000 in bonds to pay to build and equip a new fire station. The village of Longview could soon get its own 0.5 percent sales tax.