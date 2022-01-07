Today is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 148 acres of farmland, located 2 miles north of Tolono, brought $37,125 (about $611,000 in today’s dollars), which was in excess of its appraised value, at an auction.
In 1972, the local Gay Liberation organization asked the Urbana City Council to change its dress code. The group wanted to get rid of old city ordinances that prohibited men from wearing women’s clothing and banned women from wearing men’s clothing.
In 2007, according to records obtained by The News-Gazette, the University of Illinois had invested about $1.1 million in the Global Campus Initiative, even though it had yet to receive approval from the UI Board of Trustees.