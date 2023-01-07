Today is Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, two men from Chicago who came to Champaign County to hunt were arrested for killing doves and quail out of season. As the game warden was driving them to jail, he and another driver collided in a snowstorm, and he had to take the prisoners to a nearby house. They later pleaded guilty and were fined $50 (about $890 in today’s dollars).
In 1973, Steve Faivre, president of the Illini Union Board, said a proposal to provide set-ups in the Illini Union for liquor has been turned down. Faivre said he discussed the proposal with Chancellor J.W. Peltason but that Peltason turned it down.
In 2008, the line of people waiting to enter the new Champaign Public Library stretched down the sidewalk shortly before its 1 p.m. grand opening. Library employees were lined up on either side of the entrance, applauding, as the doors opened and people entered. Soon, it was jam-packed, with patrons checking out the building — and checking out books, DVDs and CDs.