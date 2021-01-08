Today is Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the state public utilities commission granted increases in gas and electric service rates, applicable to Champaign and Urbana. There were, however, sharp cuts in the rates asked by the company.
In 1971, Paul Powell, the chunky, silver-haired Illinois secretary of state, had a saying that “there’s only one thing worse than a defeated politician, and that’s a broke politician.” When he died Oct. 10, Powell was neither defeated nor broke. He stashed away an estate of more than $2 million ($13 million in today’s dollars) on an average wage of $7,000 a year ($46,000 today).
In 2006, construction permits showed $212 million ($278 million today) in new construction were begun in Champaign in 2005. That was nearly double the $110 million ($144 million today) figure in 2004, the previous record. New housing construction made up $89 million of that total in Champaign, with permits issued for 581 single-family and two-family homes. That was more than triple the city’s average of the previous five years. Urbana issued building permits for $115 million ($151 million today) in new construction during 2005, also a record and well above the previous year’s $81 million ($106 million today). Urbana’s building boom included 108 new homes and $38 million in residential construction, a major expansion of Carle Foundation Hospital, construction of a Walmart Supercenter set to open later that month and the long-awaited expansion of O’Brien Auto Park north of Interstate 74.