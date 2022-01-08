Today is Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, R.W. Cole of Ludlow said he was a Republican candidate for Champaign County sheriff in the April primary election.
In 1972, Mrs. Helen Bess Cone, Champaign designer, was aiding in the restoration of the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. The restoration of the home was expected to be completed in July.
In 2007, the legislative debate over new electricity rates continued, but none of the proposed solutions appeared likely to reach the governor’s desk. ComEd customers got a 22 percent rate increase when a decade-long rate freeze expired the previous week, while Ameren rates went up 40 to 55 percent on average. The Illinois House voted 71-29 to block those increases by extending the rate freeze for three years, but the measure was expected to go nowhere in the Senate. Senate President Emil Jones, D-Chicago, and other opponents of the freeze say it would force the utilities to sell power at significantly below cost, driving them into bankruptcy.