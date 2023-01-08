Today is Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff Gray and his men raided a bricklayer’s home on North Vine Street and found a well-equipped whiskey still of 5 gallons’ capacity.
In 1973, taking the oath of office before 7,000 people outside the Capitol building, Gov. Dan Walker repeated his campaign promise to make his administration accountable to the people of Illinois and to try to restore the faith of the people in the workability of government.
In 2008, a 28-year veteran was the new commander of Army National Guard soldiers in Urbana, many of whom were expected to be sent back to Iraq that year. Col. Scott Thoele, 49, would lead the 33rd Brigade Combat Team. He assumed the post during a change-of-command ceremony in Urbana.