Today is Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Len Small of Kankakee became Illinois’ 26th governor. Thousands of people lined Springfield’s downtown streets and cheered the the governor-elect as the parade filed past.
In 1971, legislative salaries were increased $5,500 ($36,000 in today’s dollars) to $17,500 a year ($114,000 today) and Illinois House Speaker W. Robert Blair, R-Park Forest, said he intended that lawmakers would work harder at businesslike hours and disclose all of their income.
In 2006, the leader of a national center for nonviolence was to speak at the fifth annual countywide celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., and the head of the National Urban League was to conclude several days of marking King’s birthday in Champaign-Urbana. The Rev. Chester Berryhill Jr., director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in Memphis, was to speak at the celebration.