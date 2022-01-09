Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, F. F. Kennedy of Champaign was held up by two robbers at the corner of Fourth and Daniel streets. The pair secured a 15-jewel gold watch with the initial “K” inscribed on the case.
In 1972, Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, declared that he and other local legislators would battle on the floor of the Illinois House to prevent budget cuts that would “put the University of Illinois on the downgrade.”
In 2007, the organizer of a charter school proposal said she will appeal the denial of the charter by the Champaign school board. Andrea Carter also said she plans to go forward with her plans for an elementary school for boys who are struggling in the Champaign school district, and she will look at other options for funding the school — private donations and federal grant money. The school board voted down her charter school proposal 6-1.