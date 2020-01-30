Today is Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, resolutions favoring home rule for downstate Illinois cities were adopted by the Illinois Municipal League. A committee was directed to prepare a home rule proposal for submission to the constitutional convention. Provisions would be made for granting cities great latitude in raising revenue by taxation and in the acquisition and control of public utilities.
In 1970, the Urbana Education Association is protesting the proposed move of the school districts central offices to the new junior high school under construction on East Washington Street. The administration says the current offices at the Thornburn School are unsafe and unsuitable for current needs.
In 2005, Champaign school support personnel hope their resounding strike vote sends a clear message to deadlocked board members. “We’re all here because we all want to work,” said Rosanne Brighton, a Franklin Middle School interpreter, of the outcome of Saturday’s hourlong meeting at Jefferson Middle School where Champaign Educational Support Personnel members cast 267 ballots to approve the strike to begin Wednesday. Only six ballots were opposed.