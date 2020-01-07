Today is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Illinois was set to open the conference portion of its basketball season against Purdue. Coach Jones was putting the team through some stiff practices in hopes of eliminating the faults that were apparent in the practice match with Northwestern College. Purdue, which already had six wins, was touted as a match for any team in the west.
In 1970, the Interstate Commerce Commission gave permission to the Norfolk & Western Railroad to drop its Bluebird passenger train service between Decatur and St. Louis. But the commission said the railroad must keep for one more year its passenger service between Chicago and St. Louis.
In 2005, University of Illinois officials were looking at a number of improvements to athletic facilities, including upgrading existing ones and building new ones. The Memorial Stadium project was the first priority, said interim Chancellor Richard Herman. It would include structural work to the horseshoe, other repair and maintenance work, more concession stands and restrooms, and the addition of suites or premium seating. An architectural/financial consultant would develop a plan for refurbishing the stadium.