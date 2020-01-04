Today is Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a local painting contractor fears that the demands of union painters are so great that it could cause a painting famine, as has been reported in other cities. Local union members are now making 60 cents an hour but are considering asking for a dollar an hour.
In 1970, Frank Graham, the pleasant, well-informed young man heard daily on the morning newscasts on WDWS, is now the station’s news director.
In 2005, an adult bookstore has quietly opened south of Interstate 74 outside Oakwood, despite a new state law designed to try to stop it. “I would have thought that the bill that we passed prevented that,” said state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, who traveled out to Oakwood to see it in person on Monday after receiving six or seven calls from constituents. Black and state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, introduced emergency veto session legislation in November to triple the minimum distance an adult entertainment facility must be from a school, day care center, place of worship, cemetery, park or public housing unit.