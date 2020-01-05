Today is Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 11 homes in Champaign-Urbana were damaged by fire — eight in Champaign and three in Urbana — that caused about $1,300 in total damage.
In 1970, 16 University of Illinois students were displaced by a fire that destroyed their two-story rooming house at 1109 W. Main St., Urbana. No students were present when the fire occurred.
In 2005, it’s hardly even begun, but 2005 is already shaping up to be a year of unprecedented economic growth in Champaign and Urbana. The growth will include the transformation of Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana into Lincoln Square Village, a mixed-use facility that will be home to 400 employees of Health Alliance Medical Plans, and the redevelopment of the 5-acre Burnham City Hospital site in Champaign. Also on this year’s agenda is completion of the expansion and renovation of the Urbana Free Library along with initiation of construction of the $29.4 million Champaign Public Library.