Today is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, one of the most stubborn fires to threaten downtown Champaign in recent years ruined the interior of the Hamilton Hotel building at Park Avenue and Neil Street. The interior of the building is thoroughly water soaked. The fire started in the roof near the elevator shaft and is believed to be the result of faulty wiring. No one was injured.
In 1970, Champaign’s Black Coalition has filed suit at federal court in Danville, calling on the city to hire three black firemen, provide them with back pay and to construct a fire station in the predominantly black area of northeast Champaign. The city has never hired a black firefighter.
In 2005, with the ongoing residential growth in southwest Champaign, the Champaign Fire Department is recommending establishing a sixth fire station near the intersection of Staley and Windsor roads. Champaign Fire Chief David Penicook said the fire department preference is for the new location, which he said can better serve southwest Champaign and might eliminate the need for establishing a third fire station west of Interstate 57 during the next 10 years.