Today is Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Lorin Brumley and Robert Hart, two youths who were indicted the previous April for thefts at the Beardsley Hotel while they were bellhops, were in trouble again as a result of the theft of chickens belonging to John Musson, who lived on University of Illinois land south of Roselawn Cemetery. Musson identified the boys as the ones he saw leaving his place and they also were identified by employees of a meat market where they sold the chickens taken from Musson.
In 1970, Illinois defeated Michigan 75-73 in Ann Arbor and reached the two-week semester break with a 5-0 Big 10 record.
In 2005, a major apartment complex geared toward students and a 36,000-square-foot commercial and office development were being planned for a 23-acre site in the commercial area north of Interstate 74. PRS Companies, based in Roswell, Ga., proposed building a 252-unit apartment complex, to be called The Seasons at Champaign, that would be located both east and west of Moreland Boulevard and south of Town Center Boulevard. The commercial area, which would include two buildings, would be located immediately south of Town Center and just west of Moreland. Developers Peter Fox of Champaign and Jay Javors of Chicago were proposing the commercial development.