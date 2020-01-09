Today is Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a suit for divorce, filed in circuit court by Mrs. Louise Stayton against John D. Stayton, was a sequel to the recent raid on the Aviation Inn in Rantoul. During the raid, several prominent citizens, including a justice of the peace, were arrested for playing poker and holding a booze party. Stayton’s wife, in her bill, said that she left him Jan. 1, the day after the raid, upon learning that he had been keeping a woman by the name of Etta Merrifield at the establishment.
In 1970, a public hearing on the Illinois Central Railroad’s request to drop two passenger trains on the Chicago-to-Memphis run was to be held Jan. 29 in Champaign. There were then six trains passing through Champaign-Urbana on the IC’s north-south tracks. The Mid American train would be discontinued.
In 2005, growth pressure in southwest Champaign could compel the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District to exercise its condemnation authority, a legally ticklish decision the district was approaching with caution. The decision on whether to use eminent-domain powers arose from a request from the city of Champaign, whose powers to plan land use outside its boundaries did not include eminent domain. Champaign was planning land use around the Curtis Road interchange with Interstate 57 that the state was to begin building in 2006. The previous month, the city asked the district to consider a developer’s request to use the district’s eminent-domain authority to acquire easements necessary to build new sewers to the developer’s residential subdivision on the 158-acre Berbaum Tract southwest of Curtis and Staley roads.