Today is Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, two libel suits filed by Chicago Mayor William Hale Thompson, one against the Champaign Daily Gazette and the other against the Champaign Rotary club, were dismissed for want of prosecution at Thompson’s costs in Champaign County Circuit Court. Thompson sued the Rotary Club for adopting resolutions uncomplimentary to him during his 1918 campaign for the United States Senate, and the Gazette for publishing the resolutions. He had demanded $50,000 from each.
In 1970, Bill J. Evans and Dave Downey were named Outstanding Young Men of the Year by the C-U Jaycees.
In 2005, the city of Urbana was on the verge of reaching a deal for the eventual redevelopment of the 8.1-acre O’Brien Auto Park site at University and Cunningham avenues into an upscale retail area. Developer Joseph Petry said he and fellow developer Ivan Richardson wanted to redevelop the site over the next four years into a retail area similar to Old Farm Shops in southwest Champaign, with 50,000 square feet of space devoted to retail. The development was to be called Gateway Shoppes.