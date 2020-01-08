Today is Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, farmers of Champaign County were losing thousands of dollars’ worth of hogs as a result of the ravages of a disease that appeared to be hog cholera or “mixed infection.” The presence of the disease revealed that the cholera vaccination was not effective at all times. Fred Rising, a prominent hog farmer of Champaign, lost $2,000 worth of hogs after having them treated with more than $700 in vaccines.
In 1970, the Country Health nursing home in Gifford received its first patients. The $750,000 facility was operating with a full staff.
In 2005, three candidates for the Champaign City Council were formally kicked off the Feb. 22 primary ballot for not listing the office they were seeking on their nominating petitions. In separate unanimous votes, the Champaign Electoral Board voted to order that incumbent District 1 council member J.W. Pirtle and challengers Robert West and Dwayne Hubbard not be placed on the primary ballot. District 1 covered the northeast part of Champaign. Objections to all three candidates’ nomination papers had been filed by Gina Jackson, who became the only remaining District 1 candidate left on the primary ballot.