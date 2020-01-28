Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Isaac Gordon of Mayview and his son had a close call when a Church Street streetcar struck their automobile at the Busey Avenue crossing. Gordon was unhurt, but flying glass struck the boy in the face, inflicting several bad gashes. The automobile was turned around by the impact but did not turn over. The danger signal at Busey Avenue was out of order and Gordon said he depended on , and as the alarm was not singing on this occasion, he thought the track was clear.
In 1970, Green Street was to be widened to four lanes between Neil and State streets, the Champaign City Council learned. As proposed, Green Street would become one-way westbound and John Street one-way eastbound.
In 2005, a land dispute between the University of Illinois and a local man was still unresolved, renewing the possibility that the General Assembly would take action. State Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, reintroduced a bill to force the UI to sell the disputed property to Gene Vanderport for fair-market value, but he said he hoped the parties could come to an agreement on their own. Vanderport bought 30 acres of land along the Vermilion River in 1972, right after he graduated from the UI. He planned to retire there, near his family cemetery and his mother’s birthplace. He had paid property taxes on the land for nearly three decades, and his 91-year-old mother still lived in the home there. But in late 2001, the UI told Vanderport it had actually bought 14 of those 30 acres back in 1959 as part of what it called the Vermilion River Observatory Research Site. The disputed land comprised the 14 acres closest to the river and did not include the house.